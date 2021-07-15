Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) market price of $21.90 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is priced at $21.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.00 and reached a high price of $24.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.18. The stock touched a low price of $21.77.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cerevel of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $350 million. The offering is expected to close on July 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Cerevel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -29.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.00 and $31.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1658587 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) recorded performance in the market was 32.09%, having the revenues showcasing 43.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.75B, as it employees total of 104 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.30, with a change in the price was noted +6.90. In a similar fashion, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +46.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,435,636 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CERE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.09%. The shares increased approximately by -4.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.04% during last recorded quarter.