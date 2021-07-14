ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) Quarterly Performance is -60.14%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO). It is currently valued at $4.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.19, after setting-off with the price of $3.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.93.

Recently in News on July 2, 2021, Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Previously Announced Public Offering. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO, ZIVOW) (“ZIVO” and the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced the closing of the sale of an additional 150,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $4.99 per share less underwriting discounts and commissions, pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with its previously announced public offering that closed on June 2, 2021. ZIVO received gross proceeds of approximately $748,500, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) full year performance was -50.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZIVO Bioscience Inc. shares are logging -69.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $14.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6117482 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) recorded performance in the market was -63.33%, having the revenues showcasing -60.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.64M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

The Analysts eye on ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZIVO Bioscience Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.95%.

Considering, the past performance of ZIVO Bioscience Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.49%, alongside a downfall of -50.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.14% during last recorded quarter.