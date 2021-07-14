Why is Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) up 115.03% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) was valued at $2.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.90 while reaching the peak value of $3.6999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.8176. The stock current value is $3.29.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call. You can read further details here

Nine Energy Service Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.03 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.69 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) full year performance was 115.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are logging -18.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 232.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $4.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2564521 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) recorded performance in the market was 20.96%, having the revenues showcasing 42.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.81M, as it employees total of 733 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.56, with a change in the price was noted +0.08. In a similar fashion, Nine Energy Service Inc. posted a movement of +2.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 172,552 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NINE is recording 22.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 22.53.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nine Energy Service Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.30%, alongside a boost of 115.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.42% during last recorded quarter.