Time to Buy Beat-Down McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) was valued at $1.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.24 while reaching the peak value of $1.2699 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.19. The stock current value is $1.20.

Recently in News on July 13, 2021, McEwen Mining: Q2 2021 Production Results. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports consolidated production for Q2 2021 was 31,700 gold ounces and 611,800 silver ounces, or 40,800 gold equivalent ounces(1)(“GEOs”), compared to 19,200 GEOs in Q2 2020. Overall production from our operations is on track with our previously announced 2021 production guidance. You can read further details here

McEwen Mining Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7100 on 06/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) full year performance was 15.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, McEwen Mining Inc. shares are logging -29.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $1.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4006209 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) recorded performance in the market was 21.83%, having the revenues showcasing 4.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 529.68M, as it employees total of 377 workers.

Analysts verdict on McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the McEwen Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2601, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, McEwen Mining Inc. posted a movement of +3.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,054,206 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MUX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of McEwen Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.82%, alongside a boost of 15.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.35% during last recorded quarter.