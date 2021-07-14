Time to Buy Beat-Down Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lyft Inc. (LYFT), which is $57.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $58.12 after opening rate of $57.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $56.80 before closing at $58.07.

Recently in News on May 10, 2021, Lyft President and Co-Founder to Participate as a Keynote Speaker at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that John Zimmer, President and Co-Founder, will participate as a keynote speaker at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021. Mr. Zimmer is scheduled to appear at 2:55 p.m. PST (5:55 p.m. EST). You can read further details here

Lyft Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $68.28 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $42.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) full year performance was 98.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lyft Inc. shares are logging -16.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.34 and $68.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3345536 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lyft Inc. (LYFT) recorded performance in the market was 16.16%, having the revenues showcasing -8.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.32B, as it employees total of 4675 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

During the last month, 24 analysts gave the Lyft Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.01, with a change in the price was noted unch. In a similar fashion, Lyft Inc. posted a movement of unch for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,796,185 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYFT is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lyft Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lyft Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.99%, alongside a boost of 98.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.44% during last recorded quarter.