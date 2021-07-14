Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Quarterly Performance is -46.14%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) was valued at $3.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.20 while reaching the peak value of $4.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.82. The stock current value is $3.94.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, TAOP Announces $4.98 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain investors (the “Investors”) on July 12, 2021. You can read further details here

Taoping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.86 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) full year performance was 49.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taoping Inc. shares are logging -76.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.93 and $16.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1066547 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) recorded performance in the market was 35.21%, having the revenues showcasing -46.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.42M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Analysts verdict on Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Taoping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.04, with a change in the price was noted -3.08. In a similar fashion, Taoping Inc. posted a movement of -43.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,895,732 in trading volumes.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Taoping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Taoping Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.29%, alongside a boost of 49.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.14% during last recorded quarter.