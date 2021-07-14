Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Quarterly Performance is 31.99%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) was valued at $19.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.972 while reaching the peak value of $20.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.97. The stock current value is $18.84.

Recently in News on July 1, 2021, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces the Launch of Two Separate ATM Equity Offerings for Up to an Aggregate of $150.0 Million of Common Shares of the Company. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK) today announced the Company entered into (i) a Sales Agreement dated July 1, 2021, with Deutsche Bank Securities (“Deutsche Bank”) for the offer and sale of up to $75.0 million of common shares of the Company and (ii) a Sales Agreement dated July 1, 2021, with Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies” and together with Deutsche Bank, the “Sales Agents”) for the offer and sale of up to $75.0 million of common shares of the Company. You can read further details here

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.24 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $8.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) full year performance was 203.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares are logging -25.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.87 and $25.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 831251 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) recorded performance in the market was 115.86%, having the revenues showcasing 31.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.90B, as it employees total of 180 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.38, with a change in the price was noted +5.38. In a similar fashion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted a movement of +39.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,680,847 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBLK is recording 0.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.87.

Technical breakdown of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Raw Stochastic average of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.80%, alongside a boost of 203.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.99% during last recorded quarter.