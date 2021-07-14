Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Femasys Inc. (FEMY) was up 14.71%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Femasys Inc. (FEMY). It is currently valued at $8.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.2199, after setting-off with the price of $7.87. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.7401 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.41.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, Chardan Acts as Lead Left Bookrunner in Femasys’ $34.45 Million IPO. With a focus on transforming women’s healthcare, the proceeds will fund clinical trials for the FemBloc and FemaSeed systems, and the development of novel products and solutions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Femasys Inc. shares are logging -38.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.00 and $13.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 679930 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Femasys Inc. (FEMY) recorded performance in the market was -29.17%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.11M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Femasys Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Femasys Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.17%.