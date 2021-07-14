Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) was down -8.08%

At the end of the latest market close, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) was valued at $1.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.96 while reaching the peak value of $1.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.81. The stock current value is $1.82.

Recently in News on July 7, 2021, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals To Present At Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on its lead program QLS-215, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, at the upcoming virtual Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 at 12:30pm ET. You can read further details here

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.9700 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $1.6800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) full year performance was -71.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -78.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $8.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4182961 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) recorded performance in the market was -14.95%, having the revenues showcasing -27.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 161.91M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

The Analysts eye on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4197, with a change in the price was noted -1.37. In a similar fashion, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -42.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,052,596 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)

Raw Stochastic average of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.20%, alongside a downfall of -71.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.92% during last recorded quarter.