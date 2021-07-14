Recent Change of -8.03% in the Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is priced at $41.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $44.27 and reached a high price of $44.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $44.85. The stock touched a low price of $41.15.

Recently in News on July 9, 2021, State Of Hawaii And CLEAR Partner To Expand Safe Travels Program Across The U.S.. CLEAR’s Health Pass Available for All Flights and Airlines from US Mainland to Hawaiian Islands. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Secure Inc. shares are logging -23.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.26 and $53.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 721991 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) recorded performance in the market was 3.12%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.99B, as it employees total of 1646 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Secure Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clear Secure Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.12%.