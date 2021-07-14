Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) Quarterly Performance is -57.02%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX). It is currently valued at $2.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.76, after setting-off with the price of $2.76. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.77.

Recently in News on July 8, 2021, 50+ Companies to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th – 15th, 2021. Access to Giving – an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy begins next week, July 13th – 15th, 2021. More than 50 companies are scheduled to conduct virtual presentations over the three-day period as well as 1×1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the event. You can read further details here

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.00 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) full year performance was -80.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -65.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 524502 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) recorded performance in the market was 133.33%, having the revenues showcasing -57.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.28M.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 133.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.36%, alongside a downfall of -80.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.02% during last recorded quarter.