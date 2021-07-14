Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $85.00

At the end of the latest market close, Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) was valued at $85.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $95.20 while reaching the peak value of $97.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $93.16. The stock current value is $96.86.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, Middlesex Water Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600. Middlesex Water Co. (NASD: MSEX) will replace Luminex Corp. (NASD: LMNX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 15. DiaSorin S.p.A. is acquiring Luminex in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. You can read further details here

Middlesex Water Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $97.85 on 07/13/21, with the lowest value was $67.09 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/21.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) full year performance was 54.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Middlesex Water Company shares are logging 9.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.60 and $88.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1709987 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) recorded performance in the market was 33.66%, having the revenues showcasing 18.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.67B, as it employees total of 348 workers.

Specialists analysis on Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Middlesex Water Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 80.67, with a change in the price was noted +19.98. In a similar fashion, Middlesex Water Company posted a movement of +25.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 146,926 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MSEX is recording 0.84 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.78.

Trends and Technical analysis: Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Middlesex Water Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.57%, alongside a boost of 54.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.31% during last recorded quarter.