Here is why Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.38%

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is priced at $11.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.71 and reached a high price of $12.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.81. The stock touched a low price of $11.50.

Recently in News on June 24, 2021, Quantum-Si Signs Lease for Product Development and Operations Facility in San Diego Biotechnology Hub. Quantum-Si Incorporated, a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, announced today that it has entered into a lease agreement with Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc. to develop a 25,586-square-foot product development and operations facility in San Diego, CA. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quantum-Si incorporated shares are logging -53.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.85 and $25.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1425297 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) recorded performance in the market was 14.29%, having the revenues showcasing 1.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.42B, as it employees total of 78 workers.

Analysts verdict on Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quantum-Si incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.51, with a change in the price was noted -10.81. In a similar fashion, Quantum-Si incorporated posted a movement of -48.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 792,614 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum-Si incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Quantum-Si incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.29%. The shares -8.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.75% during last recorded quarter.