Here is why AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.31%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), which is $1.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.2416 after opening rate of $1.2414 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.19 before closing at $1.22.

Recently in News on July 14, 2021, AcelRx Enters into Licensing Agreement for DZUVEO® in Europe and In-licensing Agreement for Two Products in the U.S.. AcelRx to receive up to approximately $55 million in combined up-front and sales-based milestone payments for DZUVEO licensing agreement. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9400 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was 20.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -51.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $2.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9752887 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was -1.61%, having the revenues showcasing -6.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 145.34M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

Analysts verdict on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4805, with a change in the price was noted -0.69. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -31.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,277,602 in trading volumes.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.29%, alongside a boost of 20.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.87% during last recorded quarter.