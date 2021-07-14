GreenBox POS (GBOX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 5.08

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GreenBox POS (GBOX), which is $12.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.37 after opening rate of $11.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.15 before closing at $11.48.

Recently in News on July 13, 2021, GreenBox POS Announces Closing of ChargeSavvy LLC Acquisition. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of ChargeSavvy LLC, a financial technology company specializing in retail payment processing and POS systems. The acquisition is immediately accretive and adds over $3 million in net income to Q3 2021 financial results as opposed to Q2. The acquisition also bolsters GreenBox balance sheet adding a significant cash surplus. You can read further details here

GreenBox POS had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) full year performance was 4605.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenBox POS shares are logging -41.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4787.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $20.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 590467 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenBox POS (GBOX) recorded performance in the market was 85.63%, having the revenues showcasing -23.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 532.70M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Specialists analysis on GreenBox POS (GBOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenBox POS a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.12, with a change in the price was noted -2.19. In a similar fashion, GreenBox POS posted a movement of -15.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 936,052 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GBOX is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: GreenBox POS (GBOX)

Raw Stochastic average of GreenBox POS in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.94%, alongside a boost of 4605.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.12% during last recorded quarter.