Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) is on the roll with an average volume of 397.19K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) was valued at $10.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.47 while reaching the peak value of $10.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.38. The stock current value is $10.52.

Recently in News on July 13, 2021, Moore Kuehn Encourages CND, HCAQ, HCCC and FPAC Investors to Contact Law Firm. Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Concord Acquisition Corp shares are logging -1.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.63 and $10.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1418360 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) recorded performance in the market was 3.97%, having the revenues showcasing 4.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 370.47M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Concord Acquisition Corp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.89, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, Concord Acquisition Corp posted a movement of +2.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 323,728 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CND is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)

Raw Stochastic average of Concord Acquisition Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Concord Acquisition Corp, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.97%. The shares increased approximately by 5.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.80% during last recorded quarter.