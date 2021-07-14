Analysts Mean recommendation for Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO), which is $9.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.27 after opening rate of $10.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.75 before closing at $10.31.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Payoneer and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination. Payoneer to begin trading today under ticker symbol PAYO. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Payoneer Global Inc. shares are logging -32.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.58 and $14.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2788537 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) recorded performance in the market was -5.05%, having the revenues showcasing -6.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.13B.

Market experts do have their say about Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Payoneer Global Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAYO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Payoneer Global Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.05%. The shares -1.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.95% during last recorded quarter.