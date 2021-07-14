Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.47

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) is priced at $14.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.50 and reached a high price of $15.71, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.97. The stock touched a low price of $14.88.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, Ambac Closes Senior Secured Note Offering. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced that its newly formed special purpose entity, Sitka Holdings, LLC (“Sitka” or the “Issuer”), has closed its previously announced offering of its LIBOR plus 4.50% Floating Rate Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Senior Secured Notes”). The proceeds from this offering were used to fund a portion of the redemption in full of the Ambac LSNI, LLC (“Ambac LSNI”) LIBOR plus 5.00% Insured Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Ambac LSNI Notes”) and the secured note issued by Ambac Assurance Corporation (“AAC”) concurrent with the issuance of the Ambac LSNI Notes. The offering of the Senior Secured Notes was conducted in light of favorable market conditions and to effectively extend the maturity of the Ambac LSNI Notes by approximately three years. While Ambac expects to resolve the remaining litigations brought by AAC to recover losses on insured residential mortgage-backed securities well in advance of the maturity of the Senior Secured Notes, Ambac believes that an extended maturity date will provide increased financial flexibility during the pendency of such litigations. You can read further details here

Ambac Financial Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.63 on 03/17/21, with the lowest value was $13.94 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/21.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) full year performance was 12.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares are logging -19.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.14 and $18.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 256397 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) recorded performance in the market was -2.67%, having the revenues showcasing -11.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 682.63M, as it employees total of 125 workers.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambac Financial Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.36, with a change in the price was noted -1.08. In a similar fashion, Ambac Financial Group Inc. posted a movement of -6.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 318,095 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMBC is recording 6.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.67.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ambac Financial Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ambac Financial Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.27%, alongside a boost of 12.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.47% during last recorded quarter.