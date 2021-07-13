Why is Data Storage Corporation (DTST) up 44.35% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Data Storage Corporation (DTST). It is currently valued at $8.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.1699, after setting-off with the price of $8.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.91.

Recently in News on July 9, 2021, Data Storage Receives Over $2 Million in Net Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants. Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), a comprehensive provider of IT Solutions including disaster recovery, Infrastructure as a Service, cyber security and cloud, today announced it has received approximately $2.1 million from the voluntary exercise of a portion of the warrants from the Company’s May 2021 financing. You can read further details here

Data Storage Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) full year performance was 44.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Data Storage Corporation shares are logging -78.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.64 and $38.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 679903 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Data Storage Corporation (DTST) recorded performance in the market was 44.50%, having the revenues showcasing 1.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.53M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Data Storage Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DTST is recording 1.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Data Storage Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.45%, alongside a boost of 44.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 33.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.82% during last recorded quarter.