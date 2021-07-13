Recent Change of 3.37% in the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), which is $28.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.48 after opening rate of $28.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.6667 before closing at $27.90.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (“ChargePoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, announced today that certain selling stockholders intend to offer 12,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”) pursuant to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. You can read further details here

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.30 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $19.04 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) full year performance was 186.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares are logging -41.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.00 and $49.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4622417 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) recorded performance in the market was -28.04%, having the revenues showcasing 12.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.88B, as it employees total of 3 workers.

The Analysts eye on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.97, with a change in the price was noted -8.49. In a similar fashion, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -22.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,073,771 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Raw Stochastic average of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.47%.

Considering, the past performance of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.95%, alongside a boost of 186.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.44% during last recorded quarter.