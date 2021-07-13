Recent Change of -16.05% in the Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is priced at $4.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.70 and reached a high price of $4.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.86. The stock touched a low price of $3.90.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, Cuentas, Inc. Announces Receipt of $6.2 Million From Conversion of Warrants Related to the S-1 Completed in February 2021. Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW), (‘Cuentas’ or ‘the Company’), a leading FinTech provider of mobile banking App with digital wallet and payment solutions focusing on Latino and Hispanic consumers, today announced the receipt of $6.2 Million due to the exercise of warrants issued in February 2021. These warrants were issues as part of an underwritten public offering of 2,790,697 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit, raising approximately $12.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

Cuentas Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) full year performance was -35.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cuentas Inc. shares are logging -60.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $10.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1598106 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) recorded performance in the market was -39.10%, having the revenues showcasing 11.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.49M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cuentas Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.24, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Cuentas Inc. posted a movement of +6.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,891,558 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUEN is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cuentas Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cuentas Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.74%, alongside a downfall of -35.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -36.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.78% during last recorded quarter.