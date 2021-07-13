Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Could Pay Off Investors

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) is priced at $3.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.459 and reached a high price of $4.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.72. The stock touched a low price of $3.85.

Recently in News on June 21, 2021, Nova LifeStyle Exhibits New Design Line at First High Point Market Furniture Trade Show Following Pandemic. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, Diamond Sofa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully exhibited a new design line at the High Point Market furniture trade show June 5th thru 9th. You can read further details here

Nova LifeStyle Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.49 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) full year performance was 93.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares are logging -48.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $7.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 759071 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) recorded performance in the market was 62.18%, having the revenues showcasing 28.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.61M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nova LifeStyle Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.26. In a similar fashion, Nova LifeStyle Inc. posted a movement of +7.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 700,446 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVFY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

Raw Stochastic average of Nova LifeStyle Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Nova LifeStyle Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.97%, alongside a boost of 93.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.67% during last recorded quarter.