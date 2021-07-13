Here is why Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.40%

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) is priced at $2.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.44 and reached a high price of $2.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.44. The stock touched a low price of $2.3799.

Recently in News on June 17, 2021, Salem Media Group Announces Partnership with Dinesh D’Souza on a New Documentary. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today a partnership with noted film director Dinesh D’Souza on a new documentary. The attempts by left wing social media giants to silence the views they disagree with on the right has led to the new documentary, produced by D’Souza and Salem Media Group. The film, tentatively titled “Silenced,” will look into the chilling impact these cancellations are having on American society, and how they are now becoming common place across most social media platforms. The movie is tentatively slated for release in the middle of 2022. You can read further details here

Salem Media Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.94 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) full year performance was 192.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Salem Media Group Inc. shares are logging -33.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 237.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $3.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 530789 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) recorded performance in the market was 153.85%, having the revenues showcasing 6.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.52M, as it employees total of 1076 workers.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Salem Media Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.48, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Salem Media Group Inc. posted a movement of -12.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 425,214 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SALM is recording 1.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.65.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Salem Media Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Salem Media Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 153.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.25%, alongside a boost of 192.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.88% during last recorded quarter.