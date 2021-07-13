Gear up for the change! KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) has hit the volume of 912915

For the readers interested in the stock health of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE). It is currently valued at $30.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $33.32, after setting-off with the price of $33.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $29.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $33.25.

Recently in News on July 9, 2021, KnowBe4 Releases “Building an Effective and Comprehensive Security Awareness Program” White Paper. KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has released a new white paper “Building an Effective and Comprehensive Security Awareness Program” by Joanna Huisman, SVP of strategic insights and research, KnowBe4. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KnowBe4 Inc. shares are logging -17.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.77 and $36.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 912915 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) recorded performance in the market was 25.14%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.69B, as it employees total of 1014 workers.

Analysts verdict on KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KnowBe4 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNBE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of KnowBe4 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of KnowBe4 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.14%. The shares increased approximately by 10.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.19% in the period of the last 30 days.