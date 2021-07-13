Gear up for the change! AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has hit the volume of 2714687

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), which is $4.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.1483 after opening rate of $5.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.47 before closing at $5.60.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Closing of $15.6 Million Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:AGRI;AGRIW), today announced the closing of an underwritten initial public offering of 3,127,998 units, each consisting of one common share and one Series A warrant to purchase one common share, at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.6 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares are logging -45.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.65 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2714687 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) recorded performance in the market was 0.22%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.55M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.22%.