First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $20.81

For the readers interested in the stock health of First Horizon Corporation (FHN). It is currently valued at $16.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.03, after setting-off with the price of $16.54. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.79.

Recently in News on July 9, 2021, First Horizon Announcement on Series F Preferred Stock Dividend. First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced a cash dividend amount of $874.72 per share on FHN’s 4.70% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (“Series F Preferred Stock”) which was issued on May 3, 2021. This equates to a cash dividend of $0.218680 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRF), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of Series F Preferred Stock. This is a correction to FHN’s June 14 dividend announcement, in which the dividend rate was announced correctly, but the dollar amount was not. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

First Horizon Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.45 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $12.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) full year performance was 90.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Horizon Corporation shares are logging -13.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.33 and $19.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5124523 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Horizon Corporation (FHN) recorded performance in the market was 32.60%, having the revenues showcasing -3.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.98B, as it employees total of 6697 workers.

Analysts verdict on First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the First Horizon Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.68, with a change in the price was noted +0.97. In a similar fashion, First Horizon Corporation posted a movement of +6.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,654,931 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FHN is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of First Horizon Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of First Horizon Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.25%, alongside a boost of 90.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.04% during last recorded quarter.