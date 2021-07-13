Do Moxian Inc. (MOXC) beta value of 3.52 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Moxian Inc. (MOXC) was valued at $28.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.57 while reaching the peak value of $31.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.00. The stock current value is $29.19.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Moxian terminates proposed merger with Btab Group, Inc. Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (MOXC), an offline-to-online (O2O) social media services and Internet media marketing services provider, today announces that its proposed merger with Btab Group Inc., (“Btab”) has been terminated by mutual consent, as provided for in the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement signed on August 27, 2020. You can read further details here

Moxian Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.38 on 07/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) full year performance was 2680.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Moxian Inc. shares are logging -4.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3499.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $30.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4338794 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Moxian Inc. (MOXC) recorded performance in the market was 2015.22%, having the revenues showcasing 588.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 547.60M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Moxian Inc. (MOXC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Moxian Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.24, with a change in the price was noted +26.24. In a similar fashion, Moxian Inc. posted a movement of +889.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,089,222 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOXC is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Moxian Inc. (MOXC)

Raw Stochastic average of Moxian Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Moxian Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2015.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1913.10%, alongside a boost of 2680.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 87.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 588.44% during last recorded quarter.