Do Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) beta value of 0.24 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK). It is currently valued at $1.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.175, after setting-off with the price of $1.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.16.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, Check-Cap Ltd. Announces $35 Million Registered Direct Offering. Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test, to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 25,925,926 of the Company’s ordinary shares and accompanying short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 25,925,926 of the Company’s ordinary shares in a registered direct offering. Each ordinary share is being sold together with one short-term warrant to purchase one ordinary share at a combined offering price of $1.35 per ordinary share and accompanying warrant. The short-term warrants will have a term of two and one-half years following the date of issuance, be exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $1.50 per ordinary share. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Check-Cap Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.4900 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.6671 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) full year performance was 96.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Check-Cap Ltd. shares are logging -75.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 352.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1422239 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) recorded performance in the market was 152.17%, having the revenues showcasing -25.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.94M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

The Analysts eye on Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Check-Cap Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5710, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, Check-Cap Ltd. posted a movement of -39.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,001,101 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHEK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

Raw Stochastic average of Check-Cap Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Check-Cap Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 152.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.12%, alongside a boost of 96.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.16% during last recorded quarter.