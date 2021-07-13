Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.74M in the recent 3 months

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is priced at $4.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.75 and reached a high price of $4.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.63. The stock touched a low price of $3.70.

Recently in News on June 16, 2021, Cellect Biotechnology Files Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Strategic Merger Agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Transaction Expected to Close in the 2021 Third Quarter. You can read further details here

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.15 on 03/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.10 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) full year performance was 29.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are logging -43.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 144.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $7.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2608888 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) recorded performance in the market was 87.04%, having the revenues showcasing 44.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.79M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.17, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. posted a movement of +3.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,300,115 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 87.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.91%, alongside a boost of 29.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.80% during last recorded quarter.