ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) market price of $0.90 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF), which is $0.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.92 after opening rate of $0.8379 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8061 before closing at $0.83.

Recently in News on June 24, 2021, ATIF-1 Hedge Fund Receives US$1 Million Subscription from ATIF’s Chairman of The Board. ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, announced that its newly launched ATIF-1 Hedge Fund has received US$1 million subscription through President and Chairman of the Board, Jun Liu’s investment. The subscription is a firm expression of Liu Jun’s support and endorsement of the fund’s management team and his belief that ATIF-1 Hedge Fund will provide investors with substantial returns in the future. You can read further details here

ATIF Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3400 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.7800 for the same time period, recorded on 07/08/21.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) full year performance was -52.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ATIF Holdings Limited shares are logging -61.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $2.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 565166 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) recorded performance in the market was -3.63%, having the revenues showcasing -25.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.29M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Specialists analysis on ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ATIF Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1328, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, ATIF Holdings Limited posted a movement of -39.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,946,892 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATIF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

Raw Stochastic average of ATIF Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.33%, alongside a downfall of -52.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.32% during last recorded quarter.