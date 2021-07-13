ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Profit Margins posted 12.80% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) was valued at $82.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $83.73 while reaching the peak value of $93.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $83.555. The stock current value is $92.10.

Recently in News on June 15, 2021, ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events. ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor events:. You can read further details here

ACM Research Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $144.81 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $60.84 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/21.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) full year performance was 12.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ACM Research Inc. shares are logging -36.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.03 and $144.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1001392 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) recorded performance in the market was 13.35%, having the revenues showcasing 13.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.68B, as it employees total of 543 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the ACM Research Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.81, with a change in the price was noted -44.37. In a similar fashion, ACM Research Inc. posted a movement of -32.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 316,512 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACMR is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical breakdown of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Raw Stochastic average of ACM Research Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ACM Research Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.24%, alongside a boost of 12.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.12% during last recorded quarter.