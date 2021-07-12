Time to Buy Beat-Down Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT – Invest Chronicle
Time to Buy Beat-Down Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sprinklr Inc. (CXM). It is currently valued at $22.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.64, after setting-off with the price of $19.58. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.57 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.58.

Recently in News on June 22, 2021, Sprinklr Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $16.00 per share. Sprinklr is offering 16,625,000 shares of its Class A common stock. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sprinklr Inc. shares are logging -15.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.60 and $26.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1352838 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) recorded performance in the market was 27.10%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.86B, as it employees total of 2469 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sprinklr Inc. (CXM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sprinklr Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Sprinklr Inc. (CXM)

Considering, the past performance of Sprinklr Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.10%.

