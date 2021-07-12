Time to Buy Beat-Down Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) was valued at $2.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.37 while reaching the peak value of $2.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.20. The stock current value is $2.21.

Recently in News on May 21, 2021, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. Receives NASDAQ Notice on Late Filing of Its Form 20-F. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, today announced that it has received a Notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market on May 18, 2021 notifying the Company that, because its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 20-F”) was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of April 30, 2021, the Company is therefore not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). You can read further details here

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.65 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.07 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) full year performance was -11.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are logging -77.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $9.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1666583 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) recorded performance in the market was -5.96%, having the revenues showcasing -21.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.33M, as it employees total of 287 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.36, with a change in the price was noted -1.72. In a similar fashion, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -43.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,075,632 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Raw Stochastic average of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.53%, alongside a downfall of -11.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.63% during last recorded quarter.