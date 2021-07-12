Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.09M in the recent 3 months

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is priced at $52.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $52.00 and reached a high price of $52.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $52.84. The stock touched a low price of $51.78.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, Southwest Airlines Announces Leadership Changes. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced the promotion of Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Linda Rutherford to Executive Vice President People & Communications, effective immediately. This news follows last week’s announcement of Leadership Plans for 2022. Rutherford will succeed Bob Jordan in what was the Executive Vice President Corporate Services role, as he pivots to making the CEO transition as smooth as possible and spending time with Employees across the Company. You can read further details here

Southwest Airlines Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.75 on 04/14/21, with the lowest value was $43.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) full year performance was 67.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwest Airlines Co. shares are logging -18.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.24 and $64.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3025863 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) recorded performance in the market was 13.37%, having the revenues showcasing -16.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.27B, as it employees total of 56051 workers.

Specialists analysis on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Southwest Airlines Co. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.07, with a change in the price was noted +0.49. In a similar fashion, Southwest Airlines Co. posted a movement of +0.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,904,583 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUV is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.16.

Trends and Technical analysis: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.64%, alongside a boost of 67.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.68% during last recorded quarter.