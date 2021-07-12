Recent Change of -8.06% in the Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (CPOP) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (CPOP) is priced at $18.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.10 and reached a high price of $23.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.60. The stock touched a low price of $18.00.

Recently in News on July 2, 2021, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. – Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,200,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a public offering price of US$6.00 per share. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd shares are logging -76.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.26 and $78.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1541119 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (CPOP) recorded performance in the market was -40.53%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 325.93M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (CPOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (CPOP): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.53%.