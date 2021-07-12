Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is on the roll with an average volume of 451.39K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) was valued at $3.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.66 while reaching the peak value of $5.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.65. The stock current value is $4.04.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that entered into three (3) Securities Purchase Agreements with three accredited investors (“Investors”) for the total sale of 888,888 ordinary shares of, no par value, of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of US$3.15 per share (the “Cash Offerings”). The total Cash Offerings are for US$2,800,000. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.67 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $3.31 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was 7.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -62.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.28 and $10.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8802966 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 3.59%, having the revenues showcasing -26.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.10M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

The Analysts eye on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Integrated Media Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.75, with a change in the price was noted -1.54. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of -27.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,321,846 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.02%, alongside a boost of 7.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.55% during last recorded quarter.