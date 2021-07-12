Here is why UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) recent weekly performance of 28.10% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) was valued at $1.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.55 while reaching the peak value of $2.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.5394. The stock current value is $1.96.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, UTStarcom Names Hua Li as New Chief Executive Officer and Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors. UTStarcom (“UT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today named Mr. Hua Li as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 16, 2021 and announced changes to the Board of Directors, effective May 19, 2021. You can read further details here

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3399 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) full year performance was 13.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares are logging -22.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $2.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1442078 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) recorded performance in the market was 42.03%, having the revenues showcasing 28.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.61M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

The Analysts eye on UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4686, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -13.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 431,351 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UTSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)

Raw Stochastic average of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.20%.

Considering, the past performance of UTStarcom Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.54%, alongside a boost of 13.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.95% during last recorded quarter.