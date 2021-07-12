At the end of the latest market close, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) was valued at $3.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.79 while reaching the peak value of $4.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.42. The stock current value is $3.56.

Recently in News on July 7, 2021, Curiosity Ink Media and Toon2Tango Partner to Develop Santa.com into CGI Animated Musical Christmas Special. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), which recently entered into an agreement to acquire Curiosity Ink Media – a producer of original multiplatform family entertainment – today announced that Curiosity and global production and distribution powerhouse Toon2Tango GmbH & Co. KG will develop Santa.com into an original animated musical holiday special. The special will serve as a feature length companion to Santa.com, Grom’s previously announced ecommerce initiative in which visitors can enjoy the merriest time of year in a virtual North Pole. The announcement was made jointly by Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Content Officer, Russell Hicks and Toon2Tango Chief Executive Officer, Ulli Stoef. You can read further details here

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.50 on 05/19/21, with the lowest value was $1.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) full year performance was 71.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -81.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 257.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $19.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 723516 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) recorded performance in the market was 102.27%, having the revenues showcasing -25.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.89M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Analysts verdict on Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.37, with a change in the price was noted -1.21. In a similar fashion, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of -25.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 269,290 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GROM is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Grom Social Enterprises Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 102.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 88.56%, alongside a boost of 71.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 12.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.83% during last recorded quarter.