Endo International plc (ENDP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.43

Endo International plc (ENDP) is priced at $3.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.79 and reached a high price of $3.91, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.79. The stock touched a low price of $3.73.

Recently in News on June 24, 2021, Endo to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results. – Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its second–quarter 2021 financial results on August 5, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2021 at 7:30am ET before the U.S. financial markets open. You can read further details here

Endo International plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.89 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $3.60 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/21.

Endo International plc (ENDP) full year performance was 12.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endo International plc shares are logging -65.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.71 and $10.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1929909 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endo International plc (ENDP) recorded performance in the market was -47.21%, having the revenues showcasing -38.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 865.60M, as it employees total of 3397 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Endo International plc (ENDP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Endo International plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.37, with a change in the price was noted -6.31. In a similar fashion, Endo International plc posted a movement of -62.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,738,105 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Endo International plc (ENDP)

Raw Stochastic average of Endo International plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Endo International plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.03%, alongside a boost of 12.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.87% during last recorded quarter.