Do Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) beta value of 5.34 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW), which is $2.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.55 after opening rate of $2.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.27 before closing at $2.51.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”), scheduled as a virtual meeting format only, today at 9:00 a.m. PT. was adjourned due to lack of a quorum. There will be no change to the record date for the Meeting of May 27, 2021. You can read further details here

Ault Global Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.99 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 22.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.44 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2179173 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was -42.30%, having the revenues showcasing -22.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.51M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.06, with a change in the price was noted -5.58. In a similar fashion, Ault Global Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -71.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,308,888 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Global Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ault Global Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.66%, alongside a boost of 22.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.05% during last recorded quarter.