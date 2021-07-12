Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 12.03%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI), which is $5.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.80 after opening rate of $5.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.05 before closing at $5.97.

Recently in News on July 8, 2021, Digital Brands Group Announces Initial Estimate of Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Levels. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, announced that its initial estimate of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 indicates that second quarter 2021 revenue increased by approximately 100% over first quarter 2021 figures, which only includes six and half weeks of revenue contribution from Harper & Jones. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -42.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.80 and $8.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3233599 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was 49.12%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.50M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Analysts verdict on Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Brands Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Digital Brands Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.12%. The shares increased approximately by -11.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 60.95% in the period of the last 30 days.