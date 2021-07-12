Boiling and ready to burst as Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) last month performance was -17.69%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). It is currently valued at $1.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.08, after setting-off with the price of $1.058. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.07.

Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Added to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Tonix was added to the broad-market Russell 3000® index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens today, June 28, 2021, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes. You can read further details here

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1200 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.6500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) full year performance was 62.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are logging -57.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $2.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2029746 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) recorded performance in the market was 58.52%, having the revenues showcasing -9.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 342.40M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1754, with a change in the price was noted -0.64. In a similar fashion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted a movement of -38.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,428,563 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNXP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.79%, alongside a boost of 62.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.32% during last recorded quarter.