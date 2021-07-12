Boiling and ready to burst as Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) last month performance was 7.72%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA). It is currently valued at $4.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.80, after setting-off with the price of $3.58. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.76.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Shareholders’ Approval of Merger Agreement. Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (“NEWA”, or the “Company”), a developer, service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration products and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting held today, the Company’s shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to authorize and approve (i) the previously announced merger agreement dated September 29, 2020 (the “Merger Agreement”) by and among Crouching Tiger Holding Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Parent”), Green Forest Holding Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands (the “Merger Sub”) and the Company, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent (the “Merger”), (ii) the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands (the “Plan of Merger”), and (iii) the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and the Plan of Merger, including the Merger. You can read further details here

Newater Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.53 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/21.

Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) full year performance was -16.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Newater Technology Inc. shares are logging -22.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $5.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10525001 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) recorded performance in the market was 14.27%, having the revenues showcasing 9.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.61M, as it employees total of 216 workers.

Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Newater Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.45, with a change in the price was noted +0.52. In a similar fashion, Newater Technology Inc. posted a movement of +12.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 161,639 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEWA is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Newater Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Newater Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.97%, alongside a downfall of -16.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.92% during last recorded quarter.