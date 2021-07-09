Why is Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) up 535.22% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) was valued at $80.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $75.62 while reaching the peak value of $79.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $74.05. The stock current value is $75.02.

Recently in News on July 8, 2021, Laredo Petroleum Provides Second-Quarter 2021 Operational Update and Revised 2021 Capital Budget and Production Guidance. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) (“Laredo” or the “Company”) today provided preliminary production results and an operational update for the second quarter of 2021 and its revised capital budget and production guidance for full-year 2021 in association with the closing of the acquisition of the Howard County leasehold of Sabalo Energy, LLC (“Sabalo”) and the divestiture of legacy proved developed producing reserves. You can read further details here

Laredo Petroleum Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.26 on 07/01/21, with the lowest value was $19.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) full year performance was 535.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares are logging -24.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 872.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.71 and $99.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 974538 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) recorded performance in the market was 280.81%, having the revenues showcasing 110.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.04B, as it employees total of 257 workers.

The Analysts eye on Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Laredo Petroleum Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.75, with a change in the price was noted +40.98. In a similar fashion, Laredo Petroleum Inc. posted a movement of +120.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 650,685 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)

Raw Stochastic average of Laredo Petroleum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Laredo Petroleum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 280.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 214.15%, alongside a boost of 535.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 110.02% during last recorded quarter.