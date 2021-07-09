Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.00M

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is priced at $3.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.55 and reached a high price of $3.615, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.68. The stock touched a low price of $3.44.

Recently in News on July 8, 2021, Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared:. You can read further details here

Safe Bulkers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.46 on 05/24/21, with the lowest value was $1.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) full year performance was 181.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe Bulkers Inc. shares are logging -22.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 320.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $4.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1823284 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) recorded performance in the market was 166.15%, having the revenues showcasing 53.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 378.28M, as it employees total of 827 workers.

The Analysts eye on Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe Bulkers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.28, with a change in the price was noted +0.64. In a similar fashion, Safe Bulkers Inc. posted a movement of +22.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,611,152 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SB is recording 1.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Technical rundown of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Raw Stochastic average of Safe Bulkers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Safe Bulkers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 166.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 150.72%, alongside a boost of 181.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.10% during last recorded quarter.