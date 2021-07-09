Recent Change of 14.06% in the China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) is priced at $10.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.617 and reached a high price of $13.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.60. The stock touched a low price of $9.4246.

Recently in News on June 29, 2021, China Finance Online Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Deficiency Notice. China Finance Online Co. Limited (“China Finance Online”, or the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that as reported in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2020, the Company is no longer in compliance with the $10 million minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A). Further, the Company did not meet the continued listing requirements under alternative standards relating to the market value of listed securities or the total assets or total revenue of the Company. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s shareholders’ equity was approximately $4.6 million. This notification has no immediate effect on the Company’s listing or on the trading of the Company’s ADSs. You can read further details here

China Finance Online Co. Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.90 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $7.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) full year performance was 7.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Finance Online Co. Limited shares are logging -65.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.11 and $31.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 936670 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) recorded performance in the market was 37.05%, having the revenues showcasing -14.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.59M, as it employees total of 441 workers.

Specialists analysis on China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Finance Online Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.05, with a change in the price was noted -3.33. In a similar fashion, China Finance Online Co. Limited posted a movement of -23.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 62,152 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JRJC is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Trends and Technical analysis: China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)

Raw Stochastic average of China Finance Online Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.36%, alongside a boost of 7.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.59% during last recorded quarter.