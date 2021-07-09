Reason’s why SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $9.63

For the readers interested in the stock health of SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD). It is currently valued at $4.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.14, after setting-off with the price of $5.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.21.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, SOC Telemed Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock. SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a price to the public of $6.00 per share. In addition, SOC Telemed has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of its Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds to SOC Telemed from the offering are expected to be approximately $48.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares are being offered by SOC Telemed. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

SOC Telemed Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.48 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $4.83 for the same time period, recorded on 07/08/21.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) full year performance was -51.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOC Telemed Inc. shares are logging -59.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.12 and $12.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 631209 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) recorded performance in the market was -38.14%, having the revenues showcasing -27.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 482.09M, as it employees total of 226 workers.

Specialists analysis on SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOC Telemed Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.86, with a change in the price was noted -3.12. In a similar fashion, SOC Telemed Inc. posted a movement of -39.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 547,391 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TLMD is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Trends and Technical analysis: SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD)

Raw Stochastic average of SOC Telemed Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.64%, alongside a downfall of -51.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.72% during last recorded quarter.