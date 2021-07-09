Here is why Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.92%

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is priced at $8.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.371 and reached a high price of $8.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.91. The stock touched a low price of $8.132.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Agreement to Acquire Pioneer Energy Services. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pioneer Energy Services Corp. for approximately $295 million, which includes the retirement of all Pioneer Energy Services’ debt. Consideration for this acquisition consists of the issuance of up to 26,275,000 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock plus payment of $30 million of cash. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and the approval of Pioneer Energy Services’ stockholders. Transaction highlights and strategic rationale include:. You can read further details here

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.27 on 06/23/21, with the lowest value was $5.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) full year performance was 152.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are logging -20.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 274.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.38 and $11.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2527136 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recorded performance in the market was 69.39%, having the revenues showcasing 26.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.70B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.28, with a change in the price was noted +2.66. In a similar fashion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. posted a movement of +42.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,174,367 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTEN is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.10%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.88%, alongside a boost of 152.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.38% during last recorded quarter.