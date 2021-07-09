Here is why Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.41%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), which is $2.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.78 after opening rate of $2.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.45 before closing at $2.81.

Recently in News on July 8, 2021, Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – MUDS, HYMC. Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (“Mudrick Capital”) (NASDAQ: MUDS), now known as Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (“Hycroft”) (NASDAQ: HYMC), breached their fiduciary duties to Mudrick Capital and its shareholders. If you were a Mudrick Capital shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com. You can read further details here

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.32 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $2.45 for the same time period, recorded on 07/08/21.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) full year performance was -74.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares are logging -83.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.63 and $16.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 692394 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) recorded performance in the market was -66.75%, having the revenues showcasing -36.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 157.41M, as it employees total of 240 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.49, with a change in the price was noted -4.36. In a similar fashion, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation posted a movement of -62.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 226,570 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYMC is recording 20.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 19.18.

Technical rundown of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Raw Stochastic average of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.33%, alongside a downfall of -74.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.34% during last recorded quarter.