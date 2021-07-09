Here is why Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recent weekly performance of -1.32% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) was valued at $4.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.83 while reaching the peak value of $3.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.83. The stock current value is $3.89.

Recently in News on June 30, 2021, Bitfarms Announces Grant of Options and RSUs. Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF // NASDAQ:BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announced the granting of stock options (“Options”) and restricted share units (“RSUs”) to officers, directors and employees of the Company. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was 938.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -61.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1721.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1394977 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 104.63%, having the revenues showcasing -25.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 563.83M.

Analysts verdict on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bitfarms Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 104.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.40%, alongside a boost of 938.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.66% during last recorded quarter.